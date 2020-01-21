Take Five

UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

UTC's famous community-wide reading series returns with a focus on family dysfunction. The first session will feature Sophocles's Antigone, presented by Carl Springer, SunTrust Chair of Excellence in the Humanities. All sessions are free and open to the public. A light dinner is served. Take Five will be located in the Chattanooga Room of UTC's University Center. Direct questions and comments to Aaron Shaheen at Aaron-Shaheen@utc.edu

UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
