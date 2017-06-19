TakeNote Volume 7: Success In Songwriting

The seventh workshop in SoundCorps' quarterly series features advice from professional songwriters on tips and techniques to help you succeed in today’s challenging music business climate. Our panel of experts will share their knowledge from a variety of viewpoints to answer your questions, make connections, and build your career.

Panelists include:

Nathan Bell: charting folk/roots songwriter, catalogue writer with Ten Ten Muic Group

Dan Hannon: Manchester Orchestra, Eldest Only Productions

Randy Steele: Slim Pickins, South Willow Music

6:00 p.m. Doors Open

6:15 p.m. Panel Session Begins

7:00 p.m. Audience Q&A

8:00 p.m. Networking,

Complimentary food will be served. Refreshments are for purchase from The Camp House.