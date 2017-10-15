Takin’ it to the Streets
Date: October 15th
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Location: Food City at the corner of Lee Highway and Shallowford Road
6951 Lee Highway
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Activities: Carnival-style games, candy, prizes, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, and a live band playing Family-Friendly hits from the 60s to today. Costumes encouraged!
Admission, Popcorn, and Games: Free
Ages: All ages welcome!
For more information:
Website: http://www.hvcconline.com
Email: hvccoffice@hvcconline.com
Phone: (423)-892-4270