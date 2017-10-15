Takin it to the Streets

Food City 6951 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Takin’ it to the Streets

Date: October 15th

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Location: Food City at the corner of Lee Highway and Shallowford Road

6951 Lee Highway

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Activities: Carnival-style games, candy, prizes, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, and a live band playing Family-Friendly hits from the 60s to today. Costumes encouraged!

Admission, Popcorn, and Games: Free

Ages: All ages welcome!

For more information:

Website: http://www.hvcconline.com

Email: hvccoffice@hvcconline.com

Phone: (423)-892-4270

