Taking Note

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join young entrepreneurial comic artists as they open the pages of their new comic for its premiere public appearance! This program, in partnership with Start Up Week Chattanooga, invites innovators and entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to get creative and celebrate a product launch while also experimenting with making comics on their own. Learn how making art can tap into your brain power, network and celebrate - It's a triple win!

As part of Start Up Week Chattanooga this program is free and open to the public

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
