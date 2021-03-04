Let’s talk about Hospice!

There are so many myths about hospice care. In this session, Dr. Terry Melvin of Partners In Care will explore these myths and clarify this very important service. We will also explore how to support someone who has been admitted to hospice from what you should say when someone has been told they are dying to how you can support them.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/4/lets-talk-about-hospice

About the instructor:

Terry Melvin, MD, FAAHPM, is currently with Partners In Care, PLLC and Kindred Hospice. She serves as the Vice President and consulting officer at University Diabetes and Endocrine Consultants. She has an extensive history in palliative and hospice care. She was the Chief Medical Officer at Hospice of Chattanooga for 26 years. Dr. Terry Melvin attended Texas Southern University and received her BS in Chemistry and Biology in 1980. She received her MD from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. She completed her internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas

If you would like to partner with us this year by being a sponsor, please contact Sherry Campbell from Welcome Home of Chattanooga at (423) 486-4001 or sherry@welcomehomeofchattanooga.org.

Please note: Registration is made directly through Welcome Home of Chattanooga.