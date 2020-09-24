Let's Talk About Hospice

There are so many myths about hospice care. In this session, Dr. Greg Phelps of Hospice of Chattanooga will explore these myths and clarify this very important service. We will also explore how to support someone who has been admitted to hospice from what you should say when someone has been told they are dying to how you can support them.

This class is in partnership with Hospice of Chattanooga, Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/24/lets-talk-about-hospice-online-class

About the teacher:

Greg Phelps is Chief Medical Officer of Alleo Health System/Hospice of Chattanooga. He is board certified Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He also has a MA in theology as it applies to health care and a master's in public health. More importantly he is married to Gayle, a nurse for the last 42 years and has three children and four grandchildren. He is also the author of the recently published the book Education of a Hospice Doctor.