Talking About Sex with Youth: Guardian Workshop

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Chattery is partnering with Chattanooga Girls Rock to offer sexual education workshops for youth and adults.

At what age do you start the conversation about sex and all the matters that come with it? This class will prepare guardians and parents to discuss sex and sexual health with the youth in their lives. Topics include condoms, birth control, STIs, consent, and more. Come ready and willing to dismantle preconceptions on sex and sexuality!

This class is for parents, guardians, or anyone who leads/engages with youth in their lives.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Kelley Quinn is a sex educator located in Chattanooga, TN. She focuses on consent education, bystander intervention, violence prevention, and intersections of privilege--particularly in queer spaces. She is committed to the continuous journey of learning and unlearning and she believes she is as much an educator as a learner in her field. Kelley earned her M.Ed. in Human Sexuality and her B.A. in English and Gender & Sexuality. She currently works at ETR, a sexual health organization, where she helps teach educators how to deliver Sexual & Reproductive Health curricula.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Talking About Sex with Youth: Guardian Workshop - 2022-01-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Talking About Sex with Youth: Guardian Workshop - 2022-01-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Talking About Sex with Youth: Guardian Workshop - 2022-01-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Talking About Sex with Youth: Guardian Workshop - 2022-01-22 12:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 17, 2022

Tuesday

January 18, 2022

Wednesday

January 19, 2022

Thursday

January 20, 2022

Friday

January 21, 2022

Saturday

January 22, 2022

Sunday

January 23, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours