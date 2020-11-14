Tanner Morrison and Sarah Buckner: Photography Showcase
Tanner Morrison and Sarah Buckner will be displaying their photography with us November 14th from 7-11pm! As always, we've got the beverages covered.
NO COVER
to
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tanner Morrison and Sarah Buckner: Photography Showcase
Tanner Morrison and Sarah Buckner will be displaying their photography with us November 14th from 7-11pm! As always, we've got the beverages covered.
NO COVER
Education & LearningHope for the Holidays
-
Food & DrinkClassic Cocktails: Rum
-
Charity & Fundraisers OutdoorFort Oglethorpe 5K
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
Education & LearningMaster(mind) Your To-Do List
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Food & Drink This & ThatBrewga: Yoga and a Beer
-
Education & LearningCanning for the Holidays
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.