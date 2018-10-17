Tantric Hatha Masterclass

Are you an adept asana practitioner who is looking for an avenue to more deeply recharge and reconnect with the you that lingers beyond your busy mind? Join and spend time with your deeper intuitive self.

This is not a fast vinyasa class that will speed your mind up. This is a Tantric master class that will hold your mind accountable.

Join Rachel Tuck, RYT 500 of Vira Bhava Yoga for a 2 hour masterclass on connecting the physical body with the mental, energetic, and somatic bodies.

The asana class will focus on Pran and Vyana Vayus and be taught intentionally to empower your heart's courage.

Masterclass Structure:

10 minute lecture

1.5 hour master asana class

15 minute meditation

Closing

Asana poses will be accessible to most people. Advanced asana modifications will be offered. Pranayama will be established throughout practice. Bring your magic please. Rachel orchestrates class off of what each individual brings with them.

A working knowledge of asanas would be beneficial for anyone looking to drop in deeply in this class.

Offerings are oriented towards warriors in the world seeking to:

*find the wellspring and anchor within to stay centered

*wake up daily and continue creating and sustaining progress, evolution, and change

*support in developing and getting familiar with discerning personal boundaries in relationship to what you take on in life.

CLASS COSTt: $25 preregister / $35 at the door

This class is a preview of what Vira Bhava Yoga School will be bringing to your region in November.

We will be offering our Advanced Studies Yoga Teacher Training Program at Pure Motion Yoga in Atlanta, Georgia in November 2018.

You must have a 200 RYT through Yoga Alliance to join our program.

Discounts will be offered at this class and will be available for 24 hours through registration.

Find out more here: https://www.virabhavayoga.com/300-hour-teacher-training/

Also, follow Vira Bhava Yoga on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virabhavayoga/