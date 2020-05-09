Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Tarot for Writer's Block

Many people associate the tarot with fortune telling or personal growth practices, they are often surprised to hear that the cards can also be used to support the writing process. The 78 cards of the tarot depict a full range of human experience, particular characters, and a range of situations that can create big moments in your narrative or support the more mundane and everyday events you may struggle writing. It helps to have a tarot deck for the writing, but it is not required for the workshop.

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher. Learn more about Kali here.

