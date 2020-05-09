Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Many people associate the tarot with fortune telling or personal growth practices, they are often surprised to hear that the cards can also be used to support the writing process. The 78 cards of the tarot depict a full range of human experience, particular characters, and a range of situations that can create big moments in your narrative or support the more mundane and everyday events you may struggle writing. It helps to have a tarot deck for the writing, but it is not required for the workshop.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tarot-for-writers-block-online-class-tickets-103140389682

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher. Learn more about Kali here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Tarot for Writer's Block - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-09 13:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 28, 2020

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Saturday

May 2, 2020

Sunday

May 3, 2020

Monday

May 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse