Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Taste made its debut in 2010 as a new and inspired format of what was previously known as Taste of Chattanooga. For a $40 ticket, participants are entitled to a full evening of unlimited samplings from 20-25 of Chattanooga's finest restaurants, plus a drink ticket for beer, Chattanooga Whiskey or wine.

Whereas the main focus of the event will be on food sampling from the local restaurants, the addition of a silent auction with a variety of restaurant and boutique gift cards, art, spa packages, décor items, wine and more adds another element of fun and browsing.

Great food of all types, interaction with chefs and restaurant owners, music, shopping and socializing create a full evening of entertainment at Taste. And its proceeds all stay local to help kidney patients and support the great work of the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. We hope you can be a part of it. For TICKETS and more information go to: www.TasteChatt.com

