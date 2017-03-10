Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour

to Google Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00

Cadence Coffee Company 16 Patten Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nashville is known for its writers’ rounds, where fans can hear intimate versions of songs and the stories behind their lovely melodies. The format allows writers to interact with each other through storytelling and musical collaboration, while the audience feels like they have a front row seat in a songwriter’s own living room. The Taste Of Nashville Tour brings together five multitalented Nashville writers to pour their hearts and songs out for you.

Nashville Songwriters: Katie Anderson, Morgan Bosman, Angie Marie Go, Robyn Harris, Alissa Lindemann

Local Songwriter Spotlight: DL Yancey

Info

Cadence Coffee Company 16 Patten Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour - 2017-03-10 19:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Friday

February 17, 2017

Saturday

February 18, 2017

Sunday

February 19, 2017

Monday

February 20, 2017

Tuesday

February 21, 2017

Wednesday

February 22, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours