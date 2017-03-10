Taste Of Nashville Writers' Round Tour

Nashville is known for its writers’ rounds, where fans can hear intimate versions of songs and the stories behind their lovely melodies. The format allows writers to interact with each other through storytelling and musical collaboration, while the audience feels like they have a front row seat in a songwriter’s own living room. The Taste Of Nashville Tour brings together five multitalented Nashville writers to pour their hearts and songs out for you.

Nashville Songwriters: Katie Anderson, Morgan Bosman, Angie Marie Go, Robyn Harris, Alissa Lindemann

Local Songwriter Spotlight: DL Yancey