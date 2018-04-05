Taste

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Chattanooga’s premier food event, TASTE, returns again on April 5, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Stratton Hall and the Peyton! Benefiting The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area, TASTE features some of the best local cuisine and music Chattanooga has to offer!   

This year, TASTE will showcase more restaurants than ever before! Through the collaboration of local restaurants and a live performance by local artist Amber Fults, TASTE is one party you won’t want to miss. The year will also host a silent auction with over 60 plus items, including themed baskets with spa days, date nights, and even Disney Park Hopper Passes for 4!

The first ever VIP experience with exclusive vendors is already sold out, so don’t wait to get your tickets for a night of local excellence! Guests receive one drink ticket to the cash bar and may enjoy unlimited sampling from any of the many restaurants.

Benefiting the Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, tickets are available for $45 at tastechatt.com or $50 at the door (if available). Proceeds benefit the Patient Services Programs of the Chattanooga Kidney Foundation and all funds stay in Chattanooga to help local families.

The Kidney Foundation is a local nonprofit with 100% of funds remaining in Chattanooga. Services provided include: transportation to dialysis, food, medications, housing, utilities, and much more. The Kidney foundation also offers a free kidney screening program in the community to prevent the onset of kidney disease.

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
