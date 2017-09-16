The TasteBuds Grow Chattanooga Farm Tour is an opportunity for folks to connect with the people that produce food in our region. Purchasing a $20 car pass for this two day event provides you (and as many friends/family members as will fit in your vehicle) with access to a behind-the-scenes look at local farms.

​

Meet the caretakers of the land and its resources. Learn about their practices, the challenges and rewards of bringing food to the table, and enjoy a hayride, the animals, open air, and beautiful Southeastern scenery.

​

Bring your cooler and cash, and - collecting ingredients as you visit - savor a picnic before heading home. Bridge the distance between food production and consumption.

​

This annual event supports hardworking farmers by raising funds to promote local food and create educational opportunities for farmers.