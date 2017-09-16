TasteBuds Grow Chattanooga Farm Tour

The TasteBuds Grow Chattanooga Farm Tour is an opportunity for folks to connect with the people that produce food in our region. Purchasing a $20 car pass for this two day event provides you (and as many friends/family members as will fit in your vehicle) with access to a behind-the-scenes look at local farms.

Meet the caretakers of the land and its resources. Learn about their practices, the challenges and rewards of bringing food to the table, and enjoy a hayride, the animals, open air, and beautiful Southeastern scenery.

Bring your cooler and cash, and - collecting ingredients as you visit - savor a picnic before heading home. Bridge the distance between food production and consumption.

This annual event supports hardworking farmers by raising funds to promote local food and create educational opportunities for farmers.

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407 View Map
