A Tasty Tasty Evening

Ziggy's Bar and Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We be will transforming Ziggy's Music Box with our 12,000 watt sound system and psychedelic light show for one night celebrating the birth of Victor Serene. 10pm-3am.. 21 & up.. $5 cover.. But ladies get in for free... 5hour tag team set by Aidyn Rocka, Johnny Z and Victor Serene with best underground electronic dance music on earth.

Info
Ziggy's Bar and Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
