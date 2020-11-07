A Tasty Vegan Meal for the Holidays

Maybe you have someone in your life who is vegan, or maybe you’re trying to watch your cholesterol. Either way, now is the perfect time to add at least one vegan meal to your holiday tradition, and luckily Amanda and Rasean from Not Your Mama’s Greens are the perfect people to show you how!

In this class you'll learn basic culinary skills (like preparing produce), a few kitchen tips, and how to make a delicious, plant based meal for the holidays.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/7/a-tasty-vegan-meal-for-the-holidays-online-class

About the teachers:

Not Your Mama’s Greens (NYMG) was founded by business partners, and siblings, Amanda Greenidge and Rasean Hewitt. NYMG currently offers plant based cooking classes, catering services, and meal prep.