Teacherpreneur: Pitch Night

Teacherpreneur's sixth annual Pitch Night will help kick off Startup Week Chattanooga on Sunday, October 20 from 4-6pm! Join us to hear ideas from some of Hamilton County's most innovative educators!

Teacherpreneurs will pitch in front of a panel of judges and our startup community (that's you!). Admission is free, but space is limited. Audience members will also be able to vote online, awarding a prize to the crowd favorite!

New this year, we will have a special demo-day as prior Teacherpreneur awardees pitch in the newly established Teacherpreneur Accelerator. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear past winners pitch strategies to scale their projects across the district!

Teacherpreneur offers teachers support, time and space to incubate big ideas and grow them into sustainable, scalable projects, programs and businesses through a thriving partnership between PEF and HCS, with the generous support of the Benwood Foundation. Teacherpreneur brings together educators, entrepreneurs, experts and community members to develop and grow ideas that impact the classroom, school, and community.

Teacherpreneur is an event unlike any other - register now to cheer on these fantastic educators as they take the stage!