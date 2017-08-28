The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC

to Google Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Dr. Jose Barbosa (UTC) is the primary faculty sponsor for this outstanding Garden, involving UTC students. The Garden was able to produce organically over 2000 pounds of produce in its first year, which was donated to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Garden is a hands-on learning space that addresses topics that UTC students care about--like sustainability, local food economies, health and food production. Dr. Barbosa will talk to us about his work with the gardens and how it connects with Sierra Club concerns on sustainability, clean air, clean water, clean food. This is the August meeting of the Cherokee Group of the Sierra Club Tennessee Chapter.

Info
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC - 2017-08-28 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours