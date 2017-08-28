The Teaching & Learning Community Garden at UTC

Dr. Jose Barbosa (UTC) is the primary faculty sponsor for this outstanding Garden, involving UTC students. The Garden was able to produce organically over 2000 pounds of produce in its first year, which was donated to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Garden is a hands-on learning space that addresses topics that UTC students care about--like sustainability, local food economies, health and food production. Dr. Barbosa will talk to us about his work with the gardens and how it connects with Sierra Club concerns on sustainability, clean air, clean water, clean food. This is the August meeting of the Cherokee Group of the Sierra Club Tennessee Chapter.