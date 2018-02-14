Come on out every Wednesday at 8pm starting February 7th for Team Trivia at Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. It's free to play. There are prizes for top teams. Bring as many people as you want to form your team or play as a team of one. Questions cover general knowledge trivia of every type - history, science, sports, TV, movies, music, etc. Show your friends just how smart you are, and drink some quality locally brewed beer while you are at it.