Come on out every Wednesday at 8pm starting February 7th for Team Trivia at Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. It's free to play. There are prizes for top teams. Bring as many people as you want to form your team or play as a team of one. Questions cover general knowledge trivia of every type - history, science, sports, TV, movies, music, etc. Show your friends just how smart you are, and drink some quality locally brewed beer while you are at it.
Team Trivia at Heaven & Ale Brewing Co.
Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. 304 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
