Tech on Tap - happy hour for local techies.

Join Red Hat and ChaTech for Tech on Tap at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. Tech on Tap is ChaTech's version of Happy Hour, but longer and much more fun.

We're enjoying drinks, snacks, and great conversation (about tech, of course). Our friends from Red Hat are co-hosting and will be available to talk about open source, the hybrid cloud, the story behind the hat, and much more.

The event is free and all are welcome!