Traditional contra moves to modern pop music! Wear bright colors for the black lights and we will provide the glow sticks!

No experience needed! Come with soft soled shoes and a water bottle, we will provide the music and the instructions! Check out the videos on our page!

Tickets available online and at the door:

Students - $5

Adults - $10

Seniors - $7

Families - $25

If you have fun, get a free pass for your second dance!

Tutorial starts at 7:30pm and dance at 8pm.