Teen Art Workshops

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Tabletop cluttered with paper and crafting supplies.

Start your summer with hands-on art workshops at the Hunter. These full day workshops offer teens a behind-the-scenes look at an art museum and a chance to improve their art making skills while also having fun with peers.

Workshops are designed for youth ages 13-17 and are open to all experience levels. Each camp is from 9am - 4pm. Sign up for one or both days. All art materials and equipment will be provided. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch each day.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/Wa8MubhVpugYMj6S9

Price $75 per workshop, $130 for both sessions, with discounts for Hunter Museum Passport Level Members and Teen Council Members.

Thursday May 26: Introduction to Printmaking

Dig into the fundamentals of printmaking. Students will learn about a variety of printmaking techniques as they create a collection of prints, they can add to their portfolio and share with their classmates.

Friday, May 27: Sketch from Life

Both new and experienced young artists are invited to build on their drawing skills as they practice drawing from life. Students will get to create their own sketchbooks, which they will use to practice contour, gestural, and figure drawing.