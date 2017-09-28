Teen Thrills

to Google Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Comic making, animation, set design, gallery exploration, Pee Wee seasons1, 5, 4, 2, and 3…find a puppet, take a selfie…there’s sure to be fun, plus it’s free! Join us for our next teen night, inspired by artist Wayne White’s exhibit: Thrill After Thrill.  This event will feature a variety of activities just for teens. Spend some time with friends, make a few new ones, and experience the Hunter as a teen-only hang out on the last Thursday in September.  Join us on September 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. to find your favorite thrill!

Regular admission ($15 adults, free children 17 and under with adult, FREE to museum members)

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
to Google Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Thrills - 2017-09-28 18:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours