Teen Thrills

Comic making, animation, set design, gallery exploration, Pee Wee seasons1, 5, 4, 2, and 3…find a puppet, take a selfie…there’s sure to be fun, plus it’s free! Join us for our next teen night, inspired by artist Wayne White’s exhibit: Thrill After Thrill. This event will feature a variety of activities just for teens. Spend some time with friends, make a few new ones, and experience the Hunter as a teen-only hang out on the last Thursday in September. Join us on September 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. to find your favorite thrill!

Regular admission ($15 adults, free children 17 and under with adult, FREE to museum members)