On Saturday, May 6, 2017 Chattanooga Room in the Inn presents its annual signature fundraiser…Tell me something Derby!

Held at the beautiful Black Creek Club, located in Lookout Valley, supporters enjoy every attention to detail they’ve come to know; white table linens, gorgeous centerpieces, delicious food and of course the televised Run for the Roses on large screen TV’s.

With our new venue comes the additional attraction of open bar and silent auction all while supporting a worthy cause! 100% of the proceeds from this event go directly to the homeless women and children at Chattanooga Room in the Inn (CRITI).

Co-sponsors of the event are Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough, PLLC, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Black Creek, TFP, and Sunny 92.3.

Individual tickets are $100 each. Reserved tables for eight start at $1,000. For tickets please contact Chattanooga Room in the Inn at (423) 624-6144.