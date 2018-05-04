Come join Sierra Madre at the Tennessee Nubist Colony Event! It's a free ~ family friendly weekend full of Tennesee Mountain beauty and Fall Creek Falls, the highest free-fall waterfall east of the Mississippi River! There will be prizes, food, games, hiking, kayaking, classes,, and more!!

We have reserved camp sites already, and if you don't have gear, no problem, you can borrow ours - we'll even set it up for you! All you have to do is register your coming, and show up with an appetite for adventure!

CLICK TO SIGN UP!

https://sierramadreresearch.com/pages/tennessee-2018

Why call it Nubist Colony? Well when we first launched our Nubé Hammock Shelter we had a customer coin the term Nubist / Nubist Colony, I guess you could say it stuck! A Nubist is someone who yearns for new adventures, seeing the world, and bringing people along with them on the journey! Check out our Nubist Colony Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Nubist/

The group has flourished with people sharing their adventures, and we got to thinking - what if we all got together and actually went on an adventure together! Bam, Nubist Colony events were born! So bring your kids and come share life with us!