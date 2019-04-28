Tennessee River Kayak Tour (Down River Series)

Waconda Bay City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join REI's expert guides on multiple kayaking tours of the Tennessee River. Throughout the year, we will be exploring different river sections, starting north of Chickamauga Dam and paddling the rivers entirety through the Tennessee River Gorge and finishing at Nickajack Reservoir. Each session will feature between 4 and 9 miles of paddling. An introduction to kayak equipment and basic techniques will be provided prior to embarking on the journey. All kayak equipment and guides, are provided for these downriver trips. A shuttle back to your vehicle will be provided at the end of the tour. Previous kayaking experience recommended, but not required.

Explore unique river sections on the Tennessee River!

Learn about basic kayak techniques and equipment

Waconda Bay City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
