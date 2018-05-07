UT Extension-Hamilton County presents Tennessee Smart Yards, a 2-day, 5 hour workshop teaching "earth-friendly landscape management." The two evening classes will be held on Monday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., at the Hamilton County Extension AG Center, 6183 Adamson Circle (off Bonny Oaks Drive) in Chattanooga. The cost is $10 per single participant or $15 per couple. The class is limited to 25 participants. Registration is required. For more information and a registration form, call the Extension Office at: 423-855-6113.

Tom Stebbins, Hamilton County Extension Agent, notes, “A ‘Smart Yard’ is a home environment that is in harmony with Tennessee’s native plant life, soil and topography. Learning the Nine-Step approach to creating a ‘Smart Yard,’ along with basic landscape design, results in a beautiful eco-friendly yard and neighborhood that saves money and resources.”

He continues, “Topics covered in the workshop include: Nine-Steps to a Smart Yard; Turf Grass Management; Mulch & Soil Amendments; Practical Methods of Conserving and Managing Rain Water; and Landscape Design Principles for an Economical and Beautiful Yard. Participants will receive handouts and guides to take home and will also enjoy snacks and door prizes supplied by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton Country. Plus, they’ll learn how to create an attractive earth-friendly yard that will benefit the entire community.”

Tennessee Smart Yards is also supported by Tennessee Water Resources Research Center and Hamilton County Water Quality Program.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED! TO SIGN UP: CALL 423-855-6113

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://ag.tennessee.edu/tnyards/Pages/default.aspx