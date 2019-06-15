Tennessee Summer Music Festival

UTC University Center 615 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Tennessee Summer Music Festival will bring more than 30 artists and 100 students from around the state to participate in a week of immersive learning and performance on the campus of UT Chattanooga from June 8 - 15.

This will be the first time many of our students have ever been on a college campus, and will spend each day learning from master musicians, which include professors & educators from around our state, and professional musicians from around the world. The festival will culminate in a final showcase on Saturday, June 15 at 10:30am in the University Center.

