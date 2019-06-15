The Tennessee Summer Music Festival will bring more than 30 artists and 100 students from around the state to participate in a week of immersive learning and performance on the campus of UT Chattanooga from June 8 - 15.

This will be the first time many of our students have ever been on a college campus, and will spend each day learning from master musicians, which include professors & educators from around our state, and professional musicians from around the world. The festival will culminate in a final showcase on Saturday, June 15 at 10:30am in the University Center.