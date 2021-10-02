Tennessee Valley Heart Walk

to

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Tennessee Valley Heart Walk 

The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk will pop-up across the city to bring Heart Walk event to you wherever you are. This year’s new experience will offer start lines across the community to provide maximum flexibility while still driving our community to move more and raise lifesaving funds.

All are invited – no admission cost. Local businesses and American Heart Association volunteers, as well as heart disease and stroke survivors. 

Register by visiting www.chattanoogaheartwalk.org  and join us at:

  • Sculpture Fields at Montague Park
  • Enterprise South Nature Park
  • Vandergriff Park in Hixson

Info

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Tennessee Valley Heart Walk - 2021-10-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tennessee Valley Heart Walk - 2021-10-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tennessee Valley Heart Walk - 2021-10-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tennessee Valley Heart Walk - 2021-10-02 09:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours