Tennessee Valley Heart Walk

The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk will pop-up across the city to bring Heart Walk event to you wherever you are. This year’s new experience will offer start lines across the community to provide maximum flexibility while still driving our community to move more and raise lifesaving funds.

All are invited – no admission cost. Local businesses and American Heart Association volunteers, as well as heart disease and stroke survivors.

Register by visiting www.chattanoogaheartwalk.org and join us at: