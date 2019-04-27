Tennessee Vintage Base Ball

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742

TN Association of Vintage Base Ball presents 1864 bare-handed Base Ball. The Nashville Maroons and Quicksteps of Spring Hill will face the Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga and the Mountain City Club of Chattanooga.

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742 View Map
Education & Learning, Sports
