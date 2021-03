Terminal Overdrive

Every FIRST Wednesday of the month it's Bike Night at White Lightning Harley-Davidson

6pm-9pm

Live Band: Terminal Overdrive

Alcohol provided by Doc Holiday's Bar & Grill

Food Truck: California Smothered Burrito

Stunt Show with Controlled Chaos

Steel Horse Law

Raffles & Giveaways

Grass Roots Chatt will be here

Chattanooga Beard Company will be on site.