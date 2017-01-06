"Terra" Artists Reception

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

“Terra”, earth, land is the subject of Lee Glascock’s group of paintings featured on the front wall at In-Town Gallery for the month of January. The imaginative use of color and texture using acrylic paint on canvas reveals a new look at a subject often given only a cursory glance. See the paintings and meet the artist at the opening reception at the monthly First Friday reception, January 6, 2017 from 5 pm - 8 pm at 26A Frazier Avenue.

