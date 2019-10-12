Terry Pope Memorial Concert

The Midsouth Symphonic Band and Red Bank United Methodist Church will host a memorial concert in honor of Terry Pope on October 12th , 2019 at 2 pm at the Red Bank United Methodist Church at 3800 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank, TN. Donations to the Red Bank UMC food bank are requested.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 70 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Saturday afternoon concert!