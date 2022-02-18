× Expand Mars Michael Texas Hill with Dalton Davis

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Texas Hill is a gritty amalgam of overlapping tastes and distinct voices that meet in the middle as a bold harmonic trio. Craig Wayne Boyd offers a voice full of gospel-tinged country smoke, Adam Wakefield blends a rootsy bluegrass-and-Americana rasp, and Casey James wraps it with a blue-eyed soul quality and deft blues guitar chops.

“Everybody has strengths in different places, and that’s what makes this so rewarding,” James adds. “It’s three lead singers, and we each can take the reins at different times. But we’re also able to kick back and let somebody else take charge.”

The Voice and American Idol worked in creating a fan base for all three. Boyd and Wakefield, who were already living in Nashville and touring when they made their TV debuts on The Voice, each reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart based on public reaction to their televised performances. James moved to Music City after his American Idol experience in the Simon Cowell era, and likewise made Top 15 on the magazine’s Country Airplay chart.

The three members of Texas Hill are spokes on a wheel, and the music finds its balance one song at a time through a natural friendship.