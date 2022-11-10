× Expand thechattery.org Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving

Want to learn more about what wines pair well with traditional Thanksgiving dishes? Local wine expert Aubrey Stout will walk you through some wine pairing basics and we'll try a selection of wines perfect to pair with turkey, green bean casserole, and more! We won't be serving a Thanksgiving spread, but you'll leave inspired and equipped to select wines you and your family will love this holiday!

Please note: Masks are optional. Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.