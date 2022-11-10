Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to learn more about what wines pair well with traditional Thanksgiving dishes? Local wine expert Aubrey Stout will walk you through some wine pairing basics and we'll try a selection of wines perfect to pair with turkey, green bean casserole, and more! We won't be serving a Thanksgiving spread, but you'll leave inspired and equipped to select wines you and your family will love this holiday!

Please note: Masks are optional. Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thankful for Wine - Choosing Wines for Thanksgiving - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 8, 2022

Wednesday

November 9, 2022

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Monday

November 14, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours