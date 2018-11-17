It’s that time of the year once again that we, the Chattanooga Area Young People's Department (YPD) of the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, sponsor our annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. This will be our 19th year. Praise God!

The dinner will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 2514 Williams Street, Chattanooga, TN, beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Please reserve this date to share with the YPD’ers as we reach out to help people in the community to have a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

We will start collecting non-perishable items at the church this Sunday, September 30, 2018 for those that would like to leave a donation (Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM - ONLY). Baskets will be placed in our vestibules in order to collect donated items.

If you do not want to cook on November 17, 2018 just bring a donation of any non-perishable items and receive a “free” meal. Not only will we be serving the community, but we will also be able to fellowship with one another.

If you know of someone that could benefit from a food basket, please let us know. We need for you to provide their name, address, phone number, and how many family members are in their household. This will help us to provide enough food for that household.

The Menu is as follows:

Turkey & Dressing

Green Beans

Potato Salad

Cranberry Sauce

Rolls

Tomatoes

Onions

Beverage

Dessert

(NOTE: Government commodity items CAN NOT be accepted. There is also a limit of ONE (1) meal per individual).