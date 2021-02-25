The Agee Famly

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live musicians to present the “The Agee Family”! Come join us on Thursday, February 25th @ 7 p.m. for a special night of Christian and Gospel music.

When asked what drives The Agee Family, they responded:

“The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God through the Lord Jesus Christ in Spirit and in truth. We also hope to be a blessing to others pointing them to the one true God in salvation, sanctification, and service. ‘Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for Thou has created all things, and for Thy pleasure they are and were created.’ Revelation 4:11 KJV”

For more information on the Agee Family, check out https://www.facebook.com/theageefamily/ and http://theageefamily.com/

“Grab your blankets and chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family.

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org, visit https://www.facebook.com/Collegedale-Credit-Union-111499710619466, or call 423-396-2101.