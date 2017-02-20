The Amazing Acro-cats are a troupe of REAL house cats that jump and pounce into your heart! Samantha Martin Chief Executive Human (CEH) and animal trainer, has not only rescued her own cats but also have found homes for over 190 cats and kittens. Reaching out to shelters in need and accepting cats found homeless in the streets, Samantha has saved cats lives with positive reinforcement clicker training. These talented felines then take these amazing abilities on the road and tour the nation in the infamous

Acro-cat Bus!

Ever see a cat walk a tightrope? Meow you can!

Ever see someone's pet balance and roll on a ball across the floor? Come see it here and meow!

OMG WHUT? - a cat riding a skateboard!

Alley is in the Guinness Book of World Records!

But wait, there is so, so much more!

The grand finale, presenting the ONLY ALL CAT BAND IN THE ENTIRE WORLD - Tuna and the Rock Cats! The current band lineup is Albacore and Ahi on Cowbell and woodblock, Oz on guitar, Asti on Drums, and Nue on keyboard...and now Buggles on Trumpet! - Real cats purrforming with Real instruments have blown minds and educated audiences of all ages that CATS CAN ACTUALLY BE TRAINED! You have to actually see it to believe it!

Here is what some audience members have said after watching The Amazing Acro-cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats:

"My life is complete, I can die happy now."

"I never thought it was possible, but now I am convinced!"

"You know, I was never really a cat person, but maybe there's something to this...."

A portion of our proceeds always benefit foster and rescue!