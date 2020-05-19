The Art and Practice of Happiness

This 5-week course will focus on the practices of Lovingkindness, Compassion and Mindfulness. These practices strengthen self-confidence, self-acceptance and steadiness of the mind and heart.

They reveal our inherent kindness. Practices of lovingkindness and compassion allow us to keep our hearts open in moments of struggle and suffering, while mindfulness allows us to see our experience clearly, discern options and make wise choices.

You will learn the formal meditation practices that develop these qualities and their practical applications in your relationships with yourself, others and the rest of your life.

Each class will include guided meditations, experiential exercises, instructive talks and a group discussion. Every week you will receive homework suggestions to help you incorporate and skillfully apply the teachings and practices covered in the class into your daily life. Once the class starts you will receive access to the dedicated learning platform containing home practice materials including downloadable guided meditations and written handouts.

It is recommended that participants have completed Mindfulness for Beginners, MBSR (Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction) and/or have a regular personal meditation practice prior to attending this offering.

Register here: https://www.centermindfulliving.org/events/?eid=12444

There is a work-study scholarship available for those in need. Please call Janka at 423-488-5406 or email the Center at info@centermindfulliving.org to inquire.

**This course was formerly known as Cultivating the Heart of Love.