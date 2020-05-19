The Art and Practice of Happiness

to Google Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Art and Practice of Happiness

This 5-week course will focus on the practices of Lovingkindness, Compassion and Mindfulness. These practices strengthen self-confidence, self-acceptance and steadiness of the mind and heart.

They reveal our inherent kindness. Practices of lovingkindness and compassion allow us to keep our hearts open in moments of struggle and suffering, while mindfulness allows us to see our experience clearly, discern options and make wise choices.

You will learn the formal meditation practices that develop these qualities and their practical applications in your relationships with yourself, others and the rest of your life.

Each class will include guided meditations, experiential exercises, instructive talks and a group discussion. Every week you will receive homework suggestions to help you incorporate and skillfully apply the teachings and practices covered in the class into your daily life. Once the class starts you will receive access to the dedicated learning platform containing home practice materials including downloadable guided meditations and written handouts.

It is recommended that participants have completed Mindfulness for Beginners, MBSR (Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction) and/or have a regular personal meditation practice prior to attending this offering.

Register here: https://www.centermindfulliving.org/events/?eid=12444

There is a work-study scholarship available for those in need. Please call Janka at 423-488-5406 or email the Center at info@centermindfulliving.org to inquire.

**This course was formerly known as Cultivating the Heart of Love.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-19 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-05-26 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art and Practice of Happiness - 2020-06-02 18:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 18, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 19, 2020

Wednesday

May 20, 2020

Thursday

May 21, 2020

Friday

May 22, 2020

Saturday

May 23, 2020

Sunday

May 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse