The Art of Adapting: Evolving your leadership style in a time of crisis

Join United Way’s Emerging Leaders for a virtual lunch and learn, The Art of Adapting, on June 23rd from 12:00pm-1:00pm. Emerging Leaders are a diverse group of young professionals, ages 40 and under, who are committed to the future of Greater Chattanooga.

We are excited to hear from 3 community leaders about what it has been like leading their organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic and adapting accordingly. We are excited to take a deep dive into this discussion with speakers from different sectors including a non-profit, a small business and a corporation.

This is a free event that will be held on Zoom. Once you click “going” or “interested,” make sure to follow the prompts to register for this event through Eventbrite. After you register, you will receive an email with an Online Event Page where you can locate the information needed to access this Zoom event.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/931087903970868/