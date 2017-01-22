The Art of Breathing

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Take a deep breath into the New Year as we explore a work of art as a way to meditate and experience the art of breathing. This 45 minute program will be held in the Hunter galleries and led by Hunter staff and yoga instructor Jonathan Ellis (jonathanyoga.net)

“The fact that you are breathing is the fact that you are alive. The engine of your body is your breath…that is you, existing. When we make a conscious endeavor to breathe a certain way, we actively participate in our lives.” – Jonathan Ellis

A $5 donation for this community program supports the Hunter Museum’s educational program. Please bring a yoga mat, blanket or meditation cushion for this seated experience

