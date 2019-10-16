Contraception Matters: The Art of Empowerment, the city’s newest event, provides an unusual mid-week entertainment option. This first-time fundraiser for A Step Ahead Chattanooga is on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at Chattanooga Whiskey’s event space at 890 Riverfront Parkway. Tickets are available at aStepAheadChattanooga.org/events.

Co-chaired by Caitlin Studer and Ashlee Lawrence, The Art of Empowerment will showcase and auction works by female artists. Tickets include beer, wine, whiskey, non-alcoholic beverages, and light bites. Special guest, Atlanta’s popular DJ Sphynx, will keep the party lively as guests view art of all kinds at all price points.

Cost to attend the event is pay-what-you-wish with a suggested donation of $25. All proceeds will benefit A Step Ahead Chattanooga, which provides information about and free access to long-term, reversible birth control to women in 11 counties in Southeast Tennessee. Since its establishment in late 2014, A Step Ahead Chattanooga has connected 3,000 women with effective, reversible birth control. Because of a generous matching grant from The Elsa and Peter Soderberg Foundation, money raised at this event will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

“This evening will provide an opportunity for the community to both view and buy art created by women while learning about and supporting our agency. The art to be auctioned ranges in price, medium, and message,” said Executive Director Susan Vandergriff. “Based on the response so far, we expect a great turnout. We are moved, as always, by how much our mission resonates with women and men.”