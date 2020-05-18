The Art Of Hip-Hop

“The Art of Hip-hop” is a conversation in an ongoing going series about the impact and artistry of popular genres and artists. In this conversation, we cross generations and experiences to discuss the music of Pulitzer Prize and 13x Grammy winner, Kendrick Lamar.

The panelists— Woodson Carpenter, C-Grimey, and Christian Collier—will discuss their own experiences with Kendrick Lamar’s music, as well as his unique contributions to the genre and American culture.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/249564522918157/