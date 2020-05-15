The Art of Recovery: A Journey Towards Wholeness

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) and Hart Gallery TN are excited to collaborate with the Barking Legs Theater to present, "The Art of Recovery: A Journey Towards Wholeness."

This series is comprised of artwork created by those in the Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (CADAS) recovery program, a proud partner of the H*ART Gallery. The exhibition blends visual art with performance as theater artists interpret and create narratives for the anonymous CADAS works via their own art form.

Initially, this series was intended to be installed in AVA’s Landis Education Gallery, but in support of healthy living and social distancing, this art experience will be presented in video form and released on May 15, 2020.

