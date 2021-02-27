The Art of Words

The Art of Words

Keeody Gallery presents THE ART OF WORDS (Queens of the Pen Edition). Nowhere else in the area gives it to you like this! This is a new opportunity for you to safely support the arts, poetry and the creative scene. Please join us as we celebrate an historic month!

This is a evening of spoken word and live painting combining forces for sensory pleasure! It is hosted by master creative Keelah Harris. The featured poets sharing their work include Kanika Jamila, Mishy Russell, Moll King and Marsha Mills. La-Tesia Poole is a phenomenal visual artist and she will be painting live while these awesome poets perform. Follow all these talented individuals on their personal instagram and facebook pages.

Please join us for the exclusive live stream via Facebook on February 27 at 6pm. This is all in conjunction with black history month!

PLEASE SUPPORT THE ARTS AND NOT HATE! THAT'S WHAT COOL PEOPLE DO! STAY GOLD!

