The Awesome Opossum

Meet nature's garbage disposals who have opposable thumbs (just like us) and have pouches on their bellies (just like kangaroos)! Join Naturalist Taylor Berry and learn more of the amazing adaptations this docile, furry friend has, as he explains why opossums are some of the most misunderstood, yet crucial animals in our forest. Then, meet one or two of our very own opossum ambassadors.

This event, including admission for the day, is free with a suggested donation of $8 - 20 per guest. Please pay as you can when you arrive or join online to support our conservation efforts. Reflection Riding is a non-profit that relies on community support through memberships and donations. For more information, visit reflectionriding.org/join.