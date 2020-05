The Battle Over Citizen Kane Documentary

Though it is now widely regarded as a masterpiece, Orson Welles' CITIZEN KANE met quite a different reception in 1941, and was nearly destroyed before it could even be released.

Weaving a compelling drama of outsize proportions, THE BATTLE OVER CITIZEN KANE chronicles a dark chapter in American cinema history with an absorbing mix of outstanding archival material and interviews.

