The Bend Beneath Lookout Mountain

On Saturday, March 10, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will provide a special program at the 18th Ohio Battery positions on Moccasin Bend delving into the artillery battery’s role during the Battle of Lookout Mountain.

This 1.5 mile hike and program will last approximately 90 minutes. Parking will be located near 202 Moccasin Bend Road and “Special Event” signs will also be placed off Manufacturer’s Road to direct visitors to the program parking area.

Federal soldiers laboriously dug earthen field fortifications on Stringer’s Ridge to provide protection for the 6 pieces of artillery they fired toward Confederates positioned on the slopes of Lookout Mountain. Moccasin Bend, pressing the Tennessee River away from Chattanooga like a giant arm toward the mountain, coupled with the ridge’s topography and the caliber of cannon used by the 18th Ohio Battery were crucial in providing the much-needed firepower to support General Joseph Hooker’s November 24, 1863, assault up the fog enshrouded mountain.

Please remember to dress appropriately for weather conditions, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a bottle of water. Portable chairs are recommended.

For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.