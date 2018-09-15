The Black Jacket Symphony: AC/DC's Back in Black

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Tivoli Theatre to perform AC/DC's Back in Black album in it's entirety!           

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of greatest hits by the evening's artist.           

For more info on The Black Jacket Symphony or to view videos of past performances, visit blackjacketsymphony.com or facebook.com/blackjacketsymphony.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
